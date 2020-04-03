Poland automotive shop gives back to community amid COVID-19 outbreak

Kerr’s Automotive has set up a tent in front of their shop with items for people to take and space to donate more

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An automotive shop in Poland is doing its part to give back during Ohio’s stay at home order.

“We just trying to give back a little bit to the community. We’ve been fortunate, and a lot of our older customers, we’re trying to keep them out of the stores,” said Paul Kerr, owner of Kerr’s Automotive.

Anyone in need can come and take a few items, and anyone who is able can come and donate.

Some of the things you’ll find are water, canned goods and toilet paper.

“We’ve had quite a few people just drop off items, a couple dollars, change out of their change cup and we just keep replenishing everyday,” he said.

Kerr said they will have it outside available for as long as the stay at home order is in effect.