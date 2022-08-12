AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s still time to register for the 2022 Randall S. Pugh Memorial Poker Run.

This is the fifth year for the event honoring the late-Weathersfield fire chief.

It’ll take place next Sunday, August 21.

The poker run will start at the Lane Family Funeral Home on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown and end in Sebring.

Money raised goes toward scholarships to help people pay for further education including EMT or paramedic school or firefighter education courses.

“You know, he was so instrumental and did so much for so many people, but this is how we keep his name going in getting people into the fire and EMS fields, because like every public service field, people just aren’t coming into it,” said Barry Schroeder, president of the Randall S. Pugh Memorial Fund.

The poker run is the Randall S. Pugh Memorial Fund’s biggest fundraiser of the year. So far, the organization has been able to send more than 20 people to school.

If you’d like to participate, you can register online or on the day of the event, starting at 10 a.m. Bikes leave at 11 a.m.