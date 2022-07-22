YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The story of Youngstown’s mafia fascinates a lot of people. It’s been told before and now it’s being told again, this time by podcast.

Johnny Chechitelli, who is also a producer at WKBN TV 27, produced the podcast Crooked City. He’s done a lot of research for it.

“We’re about to launch a podcast about Youngstown’s mob history. It’s pretty much the most in-depth look at organized crime in Youngstown’s history,” Chechitelli said.

Emmy award-winning producer Marc Smerling co-produced and narrates Crooked City. In 2016, Smerling dropped a podcast called Crimetown, which focused on Providence, Rhode Island.

“I’ll never forget he called me in 2019 and I said I’ve been waiting for you to call. I said this is crime town. No offense to Providence, but Youngstown is crime town,” Chechitelli said.

Chechitelli started researching mob history in 2015. He has interviewed between 50 and 100 people. Crooked City starts with the steel mill closings and follows the Jim Traficant timeline, even though the mob was around long before that.

“His (Smerling’s) podcast, his documentaries, true crime stuff that he does tends to be told from the first person narrative, so if they weren’t there, usually we don’t use it. That’s kind of hard to find the guys from the 1940s,” Chechitelli said.

Crooked City is 15 episodes, each from 30 to 45 minutes. You can get it on Monday wherever you get your podcasts. If you use Apple, you can get all 15 episodes at one time.