PNC Foundation awards grant to OH WOW! children’s museum

The grant gives preschoolers access to quality STEM experiences

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The PNC Foundation awarded OH WOW! Roger and Gloria Jones Center for Science and Technology with a $7,221 grant to give preschoolers access to quality STEM experiences.

Preschoolers in the United Way’s Success By 6 program will get to have exploration opportunities on site.

The PNC Foundation has a history of helping organizations that help with early childhood education and community development.

PNC Regional President Ted Schmidt said he is happy that PNC gets to help OH WOW! with its programming.

“Young children learn through play, and OH WOW! is committed to providing fun and educational exhibits to help preschool children reach their full potential,” Schmidt said.

OH WOW! already has over 60 interactive exhibits, and the center has served over 400,000 child explorers since it opened in 2011.

President Suzanne Barbati is excited to increase children’s access to programs and exhibits.

“These funds will offer students in United Way’s Success By 6 program the unique opportunity to participate in WOW!tastic programming,” she said.