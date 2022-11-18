YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local financial institution is helping out local programs that offer a head-start for preschoolers in their education.

Executives with PNC Bank awarded more than $57,000 Friday to seven organizations that provide educational opportunities for young children.

Among the groups receiving money are United Way and the YWCA of the Mahoning Valley.

PNC Regional President Ted Schmidt said the awards help recognize the efforts of those programs.

“Grow Great program started in 2004 and it has grown to a $500 million initiative, and it really makes a difference, in not all children, but under-served communities especially,” Schmidt said.

As part of their awards, each of the organizations will also receive a new iPad computer to use in their classrooms.