Pluck-a-Duck fundraiser to help restore local community center

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Heritage Accord sold about 1,000 rubber ducks for their Pluck-a-Duck fundraiser benefitting the Newton Falls community center.



The fundraiser will be from Noon-3 p.m. at the pond next to the community center on East Quarry Street.

The ducks will be placed in the pond outside the community center on Sunday, November 7. Four ducks will be pulled from the pond and if your duck is one of them, you’ll win a cash prize.

They hope to raise $7,000 to help restore the historic USO Building. The event also includes live music, food, a basket raffle and a live auction.