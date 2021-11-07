Pluck-a-Duck fundraiser to help restore local community center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Heritage Accord sold about 1,000 rubber ducks for their Pluck-a-Duck fundraiser benefitting the Newton Falls community center.

The fundraiser will be from Noon-3 p.m. at the pond next to the community center on East Quarry Street.

The ducks will be placed in the pond outside the community center on Sunday, November 7. Four ducks will be pulled from the pond and if your duck is one of them, you’ll win a cash prize.

They hope to raise $7,000 to help restore the historic USO Building. The event also includes live music, food, a basket raffle and a live auction.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com