TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Plow drivers have been out treating the roads since early Thursday morning. One of them in Trumbull County said as the day progressed, things got worse.

Michael Kelly works for the Trumbull County Engineers Office. He spent the day making sure drivers who were out were able to make it to their destinations safely, targeting hazardous areas such as bridges, curves and hills.

“It wasn’t that bad this morning when we got here at 3 a.m., but the more the wintry mix came, everything started getting sloppy from the rain. It’s just turning everything slick,” he said.

Kelly encourages drivers to be cautious and slow down. He also asks to give plow drivers like himself the space they need to do their jobs.