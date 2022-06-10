SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s time for all of the classic cars in Salem. They’ll be on display and driving around town all weekend. Two cars are standing out, and they’re one year apart on model years.

The Salem Super Cruise drives 10,000 to 15,000 people to town. There’s something for everyone and one thing that revs everybody.

“You know the town’s alive when you hear them motors running. I just love that sound,” said Dennis Plegge, organizer of the Salem Super Cruise.

Joe Ischkum from Columbiana loves the sound too. He spent five years building a 1938 Ford five-window Coupe. With $60,000 in now, the car is insured for a quarter million.

“The bottom line is you want something else, nobody else has, you know?” Ischkum said.

The car has three settings on an air ride system. It may be a ’38 but it has air conditioning and other modern-day conveniences like streaming music and navigation.

“Most of the people that have these are from the ’50s on up and we’ve grown up with these and don’t want to let them go,” Ischkum said.

There’s also a 1939 Buick 61C on display by Greenford’s Dale Rhinehart. The car was a special order for a Minnesota doctor to make house calls.

“He saved all his money. This was a high-end car when it was sold in 1939,” Rhinehart said.

The doctor got drafted and died in World War II. The doctor’s Hot Rod has a 300 cubic inch engine. It can fly, and flies a 48-star flag that Rhinehart found in the trunk. He shows the car and carries respect for the doctor.

“Someone in his family must have had it at the time, you know, during the war or maybe when he passed away, but it stayed with the car. She’s a little torn out but pretty good shape for the shape she’s in,” Rhinehart said.

The doctor’s son had no interest in the car. Rhinehart learned about it and wound up getting it. At 83 years old, the car has just 55,000 miles on it.