YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Berlin Township man charged with over 50 counts in a stalking case entered a plea on Monday.

Jamie Longnecker pleaded no contest to two counts of menacing by stalking. In return, the remainder of the 52 counts will be dropped.

Authorities say Longnecker sent sexually suggestive letters to a young girl and her family, friends and school. He’s accused of harassing over 40 people, including police officers, who were looking into complaints.

He was charged in federal court in October 2020, a couple of weeks after a search warrant was served at the home he shares with his mother. In March, Longnecker and his 77-year-old mother, Karen Longnecker, were indicted on over 100 counts by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Karen pleaded guilty no contest on Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of obstructing official business. She was sentenced to probation with a 180-day jail sentence suspended unless she violates her probation.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito ordered a mental evaluation and a pre-sentence investigation before Jamie is sentenced in July.