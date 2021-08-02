Plea deal stalls, jury selection next in Youngstown murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jurors gathered Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to be selected to hear a September murder case from the south side.

Traeshaun Turner, 27, of Youngstown, is on trial before Judge John Durkin on charges of murder, attempted murder and felonious assault for a Sept. 8 shooting at Cleveland Street and Glenwood Avenue that killed Ishmael Bethel, 25, and wounded a teen in the arm.

Turner and his attorney were in negotiations for a possible plea before the talks fell through.

The teen testified at a preliminary hearing in Youngstown Municipal Court that she was arguing with Turner over money she owed him when Bethel intervened and told Turner to leave the teen alone. That is when Turner pulled a gun and fired several shots, striking Bethel in the chest, wounding the teen in the arm.

Turner was arrested the next day and has been in the county jail since his arrest.

Police credited cooperative witnesses as the key to making an arrest so quickly.