Plea deal reached in drug sting trial in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A plea deal has been reached in a trial in Columbiana County involving a man accused of leading a drug operation that spanned from Cleveland to Columbiana County.

Allen Jackson pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, participating in a criminal gang, four counts of trafficking in cocaine and 10 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

At one point, Jackson was facing 21 charges.

As part of the deal, $2,713 was forfeited and there is an agreed upon sentence of eight years in prison, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Jackson’s arrest was part of a 2017 multi-law enforcement sting called Big Oak that netted 100 arrests.

Jackson, of Cleveland, along with his three brothers and uncle, were considered the ring leaders of the operation, funneling fentanyl and carfentanil into the county, prosecutors said.

Jackson is scheduled for sentencing November 1.