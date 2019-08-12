Mom takes plea deal in Youngstown crash that killed children and brother

The driver's two children and brother died in the crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A plea deal was reached Monday for a mother accused of causing a crash that killed her two children and brother.

Ka’Nosha Bason pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of OVI in connection to the February 2018 wrong-way crash on Route 711 in Youngstown.

Investigators said Bason had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in her system when she drove an SUV the wrong way on the 711 Connector and crashed into a tractor-trailer.

Bason’s two children, ages 5 and 7, and her 32-year-old brother died in the crash.

Bason could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison, however, prosecutors are asking for seven years. She will be sentenced at a later date.