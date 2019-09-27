Plea deal reached for Struthers man accused of having 33 pounds of cocaine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man accused of having 33 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop reached a plea deal Thursday with prosecutors.

Frank Martinez, 34, entered a guilty plea to possession with the intent to distribute. Details of the plea deal were not immediately available in court documents.

Martinez was arrested after he was pulled over March 7 by troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol for an illegal lane change on Interstate 71 in Medina County.

The drugs were found after troopers pulled Martinez over on March 7 and asked for a drug dog to search his truck.

The drugs were found in a hidden compartment in the truck after it was impounded, investigators said.

Martinez was indicted April 3 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Martinez’s attorneys challenged the arrest by saying the warrants in the case were deficient and that troopers prolonged the traffic stop unnecessarily so they could bring in the dog to sniff for the drugs.

A judge denied a motion to suppress evidence in the case, saying that law enforcement acted lawfully when they asked for warrants for searches in the case and when they pulled over his car and had a police dog come to search for drugs.