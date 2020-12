Plaza Donuts had been in business for 58 years

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – After almost six decades, Plaza Donuts on Belmont Avenue in Liberty was permanently shut down in early July.

In 2018, Amy Spencer bought Plaza Donuts from the Froomkin cousins.

Spencer said she was having her best year ever until COVID-19 hit. She does not foresee it reopening.

The owners of Blue Ribbon Cleaners next door have bought the building and are looking to rent it out.