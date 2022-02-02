CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Instead of taking part in traditional lessons Wednesday, students at Lakeview Elementary School took the time to play.

It was all a part of the Global Day of Play. The children were encouraged to bring in non-electronic toys or games to share with their fellow classmates. Play time was supervised but not structured.

School teachers and administrators say the lessons children learn while playing are important and can’t always be taught in class.

“Children when they play, they learn so much and show what they’re learning when they’re playing,” said First Grade teacher Dana Petrunia. “They also learn so many social skills, turn-taking, conflict resolution, all of those great things they can learn together.”

Kindergarteners through second grade students spent most of the day playing, while children and 3rd and 4th grades played for about an hour.