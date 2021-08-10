Plasma donation center opens in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saving a life could be as easy as rolling up your sleeve.

CSL Plasma opened its newest center in Austintown with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

There is a great need for plasma donations, locally.

Anyone healthy person 18 and older and weighs over 110 pounds can donate.

Experts say the donation process only takes one hour.

“The plasma that our donors provide is used for life-saving therapies for patients for all types of disorders, from immune disorders to trauma patients, burn patients and respiratory illnesses. They are used in many different fields and can be life saving for patients,” said Jennifer Hanes, a spokesperson for CSL Plasma.

You can donate up to two times per week.

For more information on how to donate go to cslplasms.com.