YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown revealed plans to repair the fire escape at City Hall along Phelps Street.

Next week, work crews will sandblast and prep the existing surfaces of the fire escape.

Once that’s complete, a structural engineer will identify what needs to be repaired, and that work will begin a short time later.

All of this is expected to be completed within 120 days.

Until then, access to City Hall chambers for council meetings will be prohibited.