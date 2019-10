The firefighter union president said the decision is a risk for the department and citizens

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last week, Chief Barry Finley of the Youngstown Fire Department announced plans to close the Madison Ave. station on the north side near Youngstown State University.

The president of the firefighters’ union said the decision is a risk for the department and citizens.

The city’s safety committee will discuss the topic at a meeting tonight.

