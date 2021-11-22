Plans set for 2 vacant homes torn down in Vienna Twp

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Two vacant houses in Trumbull County where two vacant houses have been torn down at a discount price thanks to a partnership with the county’s Council of Governments.

The old home in front of the Vienna Township Police Department has been vacant for years. The same goes for the one that used to be across the street.

But Monday, both of those houses came down at a cost of $5,000.

“The price that we received for this saved us over $11,000 — $11,000 for a medium-sized township is a lot of money and we can roll that money back into something else,” said Vienna Township trustee Phil Pegg.

The Council of Governments is a partnership of townships, villages and cities within the count that share services to bring costs down.

“Every little bit counts and that’s the purpose of this conglomeration of Council of Governments, it’s to save money to save taxpayers money, to be reasonable and sensible with their dollars,” said Dr. James Lapolla with the council.

“We’ve talked about the property on this side of the street in front of the police station, some additional parking, maybe possibly some day a rec center here because there is a room here,” Pegg said.

Pegg said plans for the other property include adding onto the cemetery and creating a permanent place for the township’s spring cleanup.