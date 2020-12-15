Plans in place to replace old water pipes, fire hydrants in Leetonia

Over 70% of the lines are at least 75 years old

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia’s fire department had two major problems on Monday when battling two houses that caught on fire, one of which was the wind. The second was old water pipes underground.

They’re just 4 inches across, which is now 2 inches below EPA standards.

The village started raising water bills five years ago by 30 cents a month.

“We’ve developed a couple of three to five year plans and long-term plans overcoming the whole community with new water lines and new hydrants, which includes valves and connects,” said Mayor Kevin Siembida.

The plan is for the project to take about 25 years to complete.