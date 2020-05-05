Plans for new downtown Youngstown apartments, restaurant given approval

The remodel of a building to be converted into affordable apartments and a new Mexican restaurant and bar have been given the go-ahead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of new development projects for downtown Youngstown took big steps forward Tuesday morning.

The city’s design review committee gave the owners of the Gallagher Building at the corner of Commerce and Hazel streets approval to start developing new housing there.

It was once home to Cedar’s restaurant.

While the ground floor could be reopened as a new eatery one day, the top three floors will be remodeled and converted into apartments.

“It is mostly efficiency units,” said Brian Angellili, with Youngstown Properties. “They are designed in such a way that I think will be…at a cost point a lot of the employees that work in Youngstown can afford to be in them.”

In addition, the committee also gave developers the green light to keep working on another new restaurant and bar, Tequila Coyote, on the ground floor of the Wick Tower building at W. Federal and Phelps. It will eventually face a newly-designed Phelps Street, which will be turned into a pedestrian thoroughfare.