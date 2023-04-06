AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Progress is being made on the Meijer coming to Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

Blueprints have been submitted to the township’s zoning department. The store will be 160,000 square feet. There will also be a Meijer gas station in front of the store.

Austintown Zoning needs to review the blueprints.

Meijer bought the land where the old middle school stood seven years ago.

Township Trustee Robert Santos said he is happy to finally see the project moving forward.

“It’s actually really good to see that this process is coming to an end,” he said. “The residents are excited. We’re excited. Austintown is definitely excited to have another grocery store in the neighborhood.”

The Meijer entrance will be across from Chick-fil-A on Mahoning Avenue.

According to the Austintown Zoning Department, a traffic light will be put between the two businesses as soon as possible.

Meijer should open by late spring of 2024.