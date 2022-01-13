YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Our meteorologists aren’t the only ones keeping a close eye on the forecast, road crews are, too.

Meteorologist Jim Loboy said we haven’t had much snow yet, but a system is on the way.

“The only two days we had any decent snow was in November and that was less than three inches,” he said.

With the upcoming storm, all that could change. It’s still a few days away, but if it stays on its current trek, we could see the most snow we’ve had in a 24-hour period south of the Snowbelt this season.

“Either way, shoveleable snow for Monday. There are definitely going to be some problems with travel. That’s why it’s a good thing we’re prepping now,” Loboy said.

Tom Klejka is the Highway Superintendent at the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office. He says they’re ready to deploy 23 trucks to their routes to clear more than 460 miles of county roads. Each truck carries anywhere from 400 to 500 tons of salt.

“We have enough personnel on hand that we can handle anything that comes our way,” Klejka said.

Klejka said they haven’t used a lot of salt so far this season and have a lot ready to go.

“We want to plow the roads first and then treat them after we’re done plowing so we’re not plowing the salt off the roads,” he said.

ODOT spokesperson Ray Marsch says their crews are ready, too. Marsch says during a big snow event, the department usually has more than 40 plows out between Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

“As we get closer to that snow projected to come in on Sunday, we will get out and pretreat. Whether this is sometime late Saturday or all day on Sunday,” he said.