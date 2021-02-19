Planners look to hold Salem Super Cruise this year

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, the Salem Super Cruise, along with most other events, were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But organizers are still planning for the event this year.

The last Salem Super Cruise happened in 2109. It’s more than just a car show. The event helps a lot with churches and food pantries.

“They look forward to that money we give them each year. We usually give them about $8,000 to $10,000 in donations with different events we hold,” said Gene Johnson, event planner.

Because of COVID-19, the Super Cruise couldn’t happen last year, which means those donations weren’t able to happen. Johnson says he’s hoping for a different story this year.

“We’re pretty much close to having the event paid for, financially and the planning. Right now, we are in good shape. We’re just waiting for June to come along to have the event,” Johnson said.

All the money for the event is paid for by sponsors who buy spots in a brochure, but they need to plan to get those printed up and passed out to the community to hold the event.

“If we can do that, that will be our cutoff date,” Johnson said.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has not yet announced if street fairs can be held this year. Johnson says he’s 90% positive it’s going to happen.

“There’s no difference being inside of a building and having people outside in a street area doing the same identical things. There is no reason why you can’t do that,” Johnson said.

The Salem Super Cruise is scheduled June 10-13.