HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A planned power outage from FirstEnergy will affect some Hubbard residents, according to trustee Rick Hernandez.
The outage will be Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m. and will affect customers mostly on the east end of town.
The outage will affect some customers on the following roads:
- Pothour Wheeler Road
- East Liberty Street
- Schotten Road
- John White Road
- Creed Avenue
- Bedford Road and Bedford Road SE
- Hubbard Bedford Road
- County Line Road
- State Line Road and North State Line Road
- North Hubbard Road
- Pound Road
- South Fox North Road
- Price Shaffer Road
- Yobe Court
- Oak Tree Vista
- Triangle Drive