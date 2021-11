YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some businesses and residents in downtown Youngstown may find themselves in the dark this morning due to a planned power outage.

The outage will be conducted by First Energy.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for maintenance before winter blows in.

As a result the OH WOW! Children’s Center, the Tyler History Center, and the Arms Museum will be closed today.

The outage should affect around 150 customers.