Planned Parenthood endorses Youngstown candidate in state municipal election

Samantha Turner is running to be councilwoman of Youngstown's 3rd ward

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood of Ohio released endorsements for the November election, and of the 25 people on the list, one was a candidate for Youngstown City Council.

Samantha Turner is running for 3rd ward councilwoman.

She was the only candidate from Youngstown endorsed by Planned Parenthood.

Twelve cities had candidates endorsed. Columbus had the most with five.

Planned Parenthood has long endorsed candidates at the state level, but this year also endorsed candidates in municipal races.

“I’m very grateful and very proud to receive their endorsement. I believe in their mission and everything they do for women from all walks of life,” Turner said.