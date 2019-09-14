Planetarium at Youngstown State University open for the season

All events are free and open to the public

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ward Beecher Planetarium at Youngstown State University is now open, holding its first show of the season Friday night.

Local band MoonStation Burning was featured in the opening show.

Nearly 20 different shows are scheduled for this season, including some featuring astronomers giving live presentations.

Other concerts will feature Big Bird, Santa Claus and Harry Potter.

You can find more information and a schedule of events at www.wbplanetarium.org.