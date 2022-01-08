LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A plane crashed in Liberty Saturday.

The Cessna crashed into a tree on Homestead Road.

Liberty police and fire as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene.

OSHP said there were no injuries. Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro said three people were on board. The pilot lives in Liberty and was trying to land the plane at a small airport in Youngstown.

Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the crash. Liberty crews had to use a ladder to get the pilot off the plane.