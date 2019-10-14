Plan to tear down Lanterman Road overpass in Austintown moving forward

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the bridge isn't frequently traveled and this is the best way to save taxpayers money

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s an overpass that spans Interstate 680 which very few people use. The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to demolish it and not replace it.

The Lanterman Road overpass is located in Austintown, just north of Meridian Road.

A public hearing has been set for November 7 to discuss the idea of getting rid of it.

Ray Marsch, with ODOT, said they like to get 50 to 75 years out of a bridge.

The Lanterman Road bridge was built in 1967, making it 52 years old. It’s coming to the end of its lifespan and a decision needs to be made on what to do with it.

“This bridge…it’s a relatively low-traveled bridge compared to other bridges throughout the counties,” Marsch said.

He said tearing it down would be the best way to save taxpayers money.

After the bridge is demolished — and that’s the plan right now — both ends of Lanterman Road will be made into cul-de-sacs. There will be no way to cross over I-680.

If all goes as planned, the project to demolish it will begin in late 2022 or 2023.

The public will have a chance to speak on this issue. An open house public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Four Mile Run Christian Church in Austintown.