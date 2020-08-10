Plan to revitalize Leetonia begins with building new splash pad, mini park

Construction is scheduled to start on Tuesday for the "pocket park"

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia is about to start revitalizing the village.

The plan is to add a pocket park, which is just a small, outdoor space. They also want to add a splash pad for the kids.

The goal of this project is to make Leetonia an area that will attract businesses.

“Help make our community more attractive to the people in town and give our kids something to do and make Leetonia just an all-around place for people to call home,” Mayor Kevin Siembida said.

Other plans include rebuilding the business district and different streets in town.