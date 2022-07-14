POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- There could be at least a temporary solution coming for those living in Poland who call 911 with a medical emergency.

Presently, calls from Poland are answered by dispatchers in Boardman, but EMS calls have to be transferred to Austintown, where employees have been trained in emergency medical dispatching.

After hearing complaints from trustees and others, those who oversee the county’s 911 system came up with a plan to move all of Poland’s emergency calls to Austintown’s dispatching center.

“This was a temporary move to give Poland what they wanted but at the same time, Boardman is moving forward getting emergency medical dispatch and when that takes place, Poland will move back to being dispatched by Boardman,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Greene said it could take a couple of months to switch Poland’s 911 calls to Austintown, while Boardman looks to hire and train additional workers so both dispatching centers can handle medical emergencies.