Plan in place for AUTOParkit owner to pay back $400K in taxes to Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of Auto Parkit in Warren has made arrangements to pay his back property taxes.

Christopher Alan owes $400,000.

Trumbull County Treasurer Sam Lamancusa said officials with two companies run by Alan have been working with the treasurer’s office on a payment plan. It should be finalized next week.

The treasurer had threatened foreclosure if the taxes were not paid for the property where Auto Parkit is located.

One of Alan’s companies has already paid in full the taxes on other land.