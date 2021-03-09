Plan approved for expansion of Butler Institute of American Art

The expansion would give the Youngstown museum more room to display its artwork

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Design Review Committee had a virtual meeting Tuesday morning.

One item they discussed was expanding The Butler Institute of American Art.

The proposal includes a multi-story, 1,300 square-foot addition.

The museum acquired a lot of large pieces of art. This expansion would give it more room to display them.

“The plan was to create a different type of gallery — a grand gallery, which would have higher walls and more display areas for larger work,” said Robert Buchanan, of Davis International, Inc.

The committee voted to approve the proposal.

Construction should begin around spring break. It’ll take roughly six months to finish.