BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Pizza Joe’s is using a new menu item to help give back to the community.

All Pizza Joe’s locations across Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio are participating in a food drive collection.

People can donate five or more non-perishable items and receive a free order of Pumpkin Spice Cinna-Stix with an order.

All the items will be donated to local organizations and food banks.

Pizza Joe’s Boardman owner Mario LaMarca said he wanted to give back in a festive way.

“We’ve always just liked to do fundraisers, we have 40 stores so we’re able to do that kind of stuff to benefit many different counties in the area,” LaMarca said.

The collection will run until the end of the month.