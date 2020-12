All of the 20 or so employees were offered positions at other locations

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Pizza Hut restaurant in Austintown has closed permanently.

A management spokesperson says they’re putting more emphasis on delivery and pick-up service. This spot did not have a drive-thru window and indoor dining business has been down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the 20 or so employees were offered positions at other locations.

This was the first franchise in the area. It moved here from its original spot less than a mile away.