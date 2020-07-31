Pittsburgh man receives sentence for shooting outside Wellsville bar

Jerrell Jeter, 35, was sentenced to eight years in prison, the Morning Journal reports

LISBON, Ohio — A Pittsburgh man involved in an exchange of gunfire outside a Wellsville bar was sentenced Wednesday.

Jerrell Jeter, 35, was sentenced to eight years in prison for an assault charge and for the use of a firearm in the crime, according to the Morning Journal.

The Morning Journal reports that the shooting took place nearly four years ago outside My Bar in Wellsville.

According to the Morning Journal, surveillance video showed Jeter jumping a fence and running along the sidewalk to fire two shots down the street on Nov. 11, 2016. The assistant prosecutor told the Morning Journal that there had been an argument between Jeter and two other men on the patio earlier that night.

Jeter was also injured, but no one has been charged with shooting him.

You can read more about the case in the Morning Journal.