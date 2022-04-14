YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Pittsburgh man who was arrested in a sex sting last summer pleaded guilty Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to two felony charges.

Andrei Makarov, 40, entered guilty pleas before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of compelling prostitution and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Sentencing will be at a later date. The attorneys in the case are recommending two years in prison.

Makarov was one of 34 people arrested during “Operation Full Court Press” between June and August, which was run by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

In the sting, law enforcement officers pose as children online and make arrangements to meet adults for sex. When the adults show up, they are met by law enforcement.

Makarov was free on bond while he entered his pleas, and that bond will be continued until he is sentenced.