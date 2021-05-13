Pittsburgh man arrested after 2 armed robberies in New Castle

Witnesses said the man responsible had a gun and green laser

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man is in jail after two robberies in New Castle Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at Pennsylvania Skill Games on Wilmington Road. Witnesses said the man responsible had a gun and green laser.

While officers were on that scene, they got reports of an armed robbery at Speedway on N. Jefferson Street. Police said the description of that suspect matched the first suspect.

Officers from multiple departments searched the area for the man — later identified as 35-year-old Dorian Brockman, of Pittsburgh — and found him near Grant Street.

They said he tried to run away, but they chased him and caught him behind the Skyview Towers apartments.

Police said he threw a bag that had a gun, an attached green laser, ammunition and over $1,000 cash inside.

Brockman is being charged with two counts of robbery, persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, two counts of aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, two counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment.