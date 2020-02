VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics is hosting an open house at its campus in Vienna.

The public is invited to attend, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22.

Representatives of Endeavor Air, a partner of Delta Air Lines, will be on hand to share information on careers with the company.

Attendees will also tour the campus, learn about the 16-month program and view interactive demonstrations.

PIA is located at 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road NE.