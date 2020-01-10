Pittsburgh-based health system brings in Grove City hospital

Grove City Medical Center is now part of a larger system of medical providers

Allegheny Health Network and Grove City Medical Center (GCMC) have finalized an affiliation agreement that officially brings GCMC into the Pittsburgh-based hospital system.

AHN is the largest health care network in western Pennsylvania with an electronic health record system across its facilities, according to a news release from the company.

The affiliation agreement was signed in August 2019 and finalized this week.

Plans are now underway to expand services in Mercer County. AHN plans to invest more than $40 million over the next ten years in Grove City’s clinical programs, technology and infrastructure.

“Rural hospitals are critically important to the health and well-being of the populations they serve, and there is no better example than the outstanding services provided to this community by the employees, volunteers and affiliated clinicians of AHN Grove City,” said Cynthia Hundorfean, president and CEO of Allegheny Health Network.

Including Grove City, AHN has nine acute care facilities in Western Pennsylvania. They are also in the process of building five more hospitals in the greater Pittsburgh area.