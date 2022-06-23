GREENE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — The Pirate Festival at Greene Eagle Winery is making its return on Saturday.

This will be the fourth time the winery in Greene Township has hosted the festival.

There will be two bands, food trucks, and fireworks at dark. Other attractions include a fire-breathing show, sword fighting, and a costume contest.

Organizers expect between 500 to 1,000 people to attend the festival. The last pirate event took place before the pandemic in 2019.

“This was a very good festival. A lot of people attended. They liked it very well and have asked for it to be back so after the last pandemic years we decided let’s do it again and hopefully, everybody will come out and enjoy themselves in a nice open environment,” said Dale Bliss with Greene Eagle Winery.

All the fun kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday. There is a $15 per vehicle entrance fee.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.