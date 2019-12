It happened in front of Walmart on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – No injuries were reported after pipes went through the cab of a truck.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. Friday.

According to Highway Patrol, a load shifted on the flatbed truck, sending the pipes through its cab.

The driver wasn’t hurt, according to Highway Patrol.