WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County Children Services is joining other child welfare agencies to raise awareness and prevent child abuse.

1519 pinwheels were placed in front of the Kinsman House in Warren. Each pinwheel represents a call made to the agency reporting abuse or neglect last year.

It was all a part of the 17th annual Pinwheels for Prevention. The event serves as a kick-off to Child Abuse and Neglect prevention month.

“It’s a problem and thank goodness kids are back in school where we know that adult eyes are keeping an eye on them, but we’re also appreciative to all those grandparents and next-door neighbors who call us too,” said Tim Schaffner with Trumbull County Children Services.

Schaffner said the pinwheels serve as a visual reminder of how many children were helped and how the community works together to help kids.