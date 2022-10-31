SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The pilot involved in the Southington plane crash Friday afternoon has died, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Ray Santiago of OSP said Pilot Richard Coles, 82, died over the weekend from injuries sustained in the small plane crash.

The 2021 Zenith 750 Cruzer fixed-wing, single-engine plane crashed in the front yard of a house on Herr Fieldhouse Road.

Troopers said a mechanical failure is suspected however, the crash remains under investigation.

Coles was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth hospital after the crash.

Coles was the only person on board the plane.