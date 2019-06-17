Pillsbury recalls some bread flour

The flour was distributed in Ohio and Pennsylvania

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 4600 cases of Pillsbury Best 5 lb. bread flour, distributed to 10 states, are being recalled for possible E. coli contamination.

The 10 states are Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

They are made by ADM Milling Company and sold by Hometown Food Company.

Hometown Food Company says there are no reports of anyone getting sick, and the recall was done out of an abundance of caution.

The affected bags of flour have the UPC code 051500200315 and a use-by date of June 8, 2020 or June 9, 2020, the recall notice states.

Aldi and King Arthur flour have also recalled some of its flour for possible E. coli contamination.

Aldi’s recall was last month, King Arthur was last week.

All three brands are made by ADM Milling, which is based in Buffalo, New York.

You can go to the FDA’s website for more information on the recalls.