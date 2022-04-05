AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual ‘Pieces of Hope for Autism’ campaign has kicked off and it’s bringing some sweets with it.

Covelli Enterprises has partnered with Potential Development School for Students with Autism.

All of its Panera locations will be selling puzzle piece cookies to raise money for Potential Development.

Now through Sunday, April 10, 100% of the proceeds from all ‘Pieces of Hope’ cookie sales will be donated to the cause.

You can also make cash donations through the end of the month.

“It’s something that the community looks forward to each and every year. They love coming in to get our puzzle piece cookies and it’s for a good cause so it’s the best time to eat a sweet treat at Panera,” said Danielle Covelli.

Cookies can be purchased at every Covelli-owned and operated Panera Bread in the Mahoning Valley. You can also purchase them online for delivery or catering.