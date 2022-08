CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A large piece of metal roofing came off of a roll-off truck carrying scrap, hitting a car on the road.

It happened in the area of Routes 82 and 5 on Friday afternoon.

According to Champion Fire Chief Tom Dempsey, the piece of roof hit a vehicle’s windshield, shattering it.

No injuries were reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to investigate, and the road was blocked while the area could be cleared.