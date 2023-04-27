YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A piece of concrete hit a car on Interstate 680 in Youngstown Thursday.

Youngstown Police and Fire were called just before 1 p.m. to the scene after a piece of concrete fell from an overpass bridge onto a man’s car.

The driver suffered minimal injury besides a scratch, and he is expected to be okay.

The ramp to get on to I-680 from Mahoning Avenue was blocked off for some time but has since reopened.

No ambulance was called to the scene.

The incident is under investigation and the bridge was not closed.