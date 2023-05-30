MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) — First News is on the scene of a multiple-structure fire in Mercer.
East Market Street in Mercer is closed.
The First News reporter on the scene says it looks like a car, barn, garage, dumpster, camper and home have been damaged. The State Fire Marshal has also been called to the scene.
There is a large amount of smoke, captured from our Grove City weather camera, pictured below.
Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.